Kosher stand, staffed by individuals with disabilities, coming to M&T Bank Stadium this season

Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Yachad's Kosher Grill is coming to M&T Bank Stadium, beginning with this weekend's first Ravens game against the Texans.

Yachad is a Jewish organization that works with individuals with disabilities and their families, and is a part of the Orthodox Union.

The Ravens announced the new food option as part of their "What's New" announcement earlier this week, adding that the kosher stand will be located near Section 144.

Adam Neuman, the Ravens' chief of staff tweeted about the stand, saying the stand will be staffed by individuals with disabilities.

The Star-K, a local kosher certification organization, will be providing the kosher certification for the stand.

