Korean chicken restaurant to open at Harbor Point

BALTIMORE — A restaurant specializing in South Korean "dakgang-jeong" crispy chicken will be opening at Baltimore's Harbor Point next year.

This will be the second location for The Chicken Lab, which is currently at Cross Street Market.

Harbor Point also just got Charm City Poke & Mochi. Attman's Deli is set to also open by the end of the year, and the Italian restaurant Sartori will open in the fall of 2024.

The Chicken Lab will be in a 1,100-square-foot space on the ground floor of the Constellation Building.

The Chicken Lab offers double deep-fried chicken that is stir-fried and mixed with a traditional sweet-and-spicy sauce, vegetables, fried rice cake, and sprinkled peanuts. Many of the dishes are made in-house from scratch, including sauces, coleslaw and pickles. The new restaurant will sell rice bowls, sandwiches and salads, and be open for lunch and dinner.

Co-owner Na Yi said in a statement: