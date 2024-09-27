Kneads Bakeshop to open fourth Baltimore area location

BALTIMORE — Kneads Bakeshop continues to expand throughout the Baltimore area.

The brainchild of the Paterakis family, Kneads has become the "next gen" project of Baltimore's iconic H&S Bakery.

On Thursday Kneads announced a fourth bakeshop opening at the Shops at Canton Crossing on Boston Street.

Unlike your typical bakeshop, Kneads offers a café/coffee house combination, featuring a breakfast and lunch menu. They're also seeking a liquor license to serve brunch cocktails.

Although there's no official opening date, Kneads expects it to be in the coming months.

That aligns with their other new shop at Cross Keys that's set to open this Winter.