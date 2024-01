BALTIMORE — Jimmy John's Sandwiches has announced that it's "coming soon" to the Belvedere Square shopping center in north Baltimore.

The sandwich chain would be opening in the former Subway location, in the Belvedere Square office building on East Belvedere Avenue.

Jimmy John's has 13 locations in the greater Baltimore area, mostly in Howard County.

It recently closed its restaurants in Owings Mills and at Harford Mall.