Jersey Mike's, Moby Dick opening soon in new Annapolis development

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New restaurants and businesses are opening up in a major new Annapolis development.

Beacon Square, off of Riva Road next to Annapolis Town Center, promises more than 93,000 square feet of retail, including a grocery store, and more than 500 apartment units.

Jersey Mike's sub shop just announced that it will open July 24 in the new complex.

It will be the first Jersey Mike's location in Annapolis. (The eatery does have a site in Severna Park.)

Moby Dick House of Kabob, a D.C.-area chain, says it will open there July 29.

The shopping center will also include Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Cold Stone Creamery, Inspire Nail Bar & Spa, Eggspectation, AspenDental, Dog Haus Biergarten, Ohm Fitness, Visual Comfort & Co. lighting company, GNC, Meg Fox Aesthetics, and Mighty Quinn's Barbeque (a New York-based restaurant that's opening its first Maryland locations in Annapolis and Columbia).

Paul Weitz, of Jersey Mike's, said: