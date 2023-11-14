Iron Rooster to open restaurant in College Park

BALTIMORE — The Iron Rooster restaurant, which recently closed its Locust Point location, is branching out into the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

It will open a location inside The Hotel at University of Maryland, across the street from UMD-College Park's main entrance.

The hotel opened in 2017, and Iron Rooster plans to move in by the end of this year.

Iron Rooster's site at McHenry Row, in Locust Point, closed earlier this fall; it had been there since 2017. There has been no announcement about whether it might reopen. Iron Rooster also has locations in Canton, Hunt Valley and Annapolis.

Iron Rooster is known for all-day breakfast, brunch and drinks, and its "RoosTarts" pastry.

Iron Rooster owner and founder Kyle Algaze said in a statement: