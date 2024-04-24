Indian restaurant to open new concept in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — An Indian restaurant that has three Baltimore-area locations is now launching a quick-service restaurant in Columbia.

The Mint Room will open a new restaurant called The Mint Express, at the Columbia Palace Plaza on Centre Park Drive near Route 108.

The Mint Room currently has locations on Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City and Baltimore Pike in Bel Air. The company, which is owned by Prince Anand, also has The Mint Leaf restaurant at Hunt Valley Towne Centre

The new Mint Express will offer Indo-Chinese dishes like Tandoori, Tikka, Thali, Korma and butter chicken, as well as vegetarian and meat options like Aloo Gobi, Paneer Kadai, Murgh Seekh, and Tangdi Kabab.

The restaurant will have about 80 seats for those who want to dine in.

Kristina O’Keefe, vice president of Continental Realty Corporation’s VP of Commercial Division, said in a statement: