Hummus Republic chain opening in Owings Mills, Bel Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain is opening two Baltimore-area locations, in Bel Air and in Owings Mills.

Hummus Republic is based in the Los Angeles area and has been expanding. It "was established in 2013 by a group of friends who wanted to bring their families’ authentic Mediterranean cuisine to busy customers on the go," according to its website.

Hummus Republic will open in the Owings Mills Square shopping center (anchored by Best Buy) on Owings Mills Boulevard.

It's replacing the closed K&T Island Taste Jamaican restaurant.

In Bel Air, it will open at The Festival at Bel Air.

Hummus Republic offers pitas, wraps, bowls, and burgers with customizable combos of chicken, beef/lamb gyro, and vegetarian options. Sides include sweet-potato fries and grape leaves - and, there are two kids' meals options.