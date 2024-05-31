Watch Now
honeygrow opens restaurant in Westminster

Posted at 4:26 PM, May 31, 2024
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The fast-casual chain honeygrow has opened its latest location, in Westminster.

The restaurant offers customizable stir-fry, salads and "honeybar" desserts, now at Westminster Station shopping center on Baltimore Boulevard near North Center Street.

Founder and CEO Justin Rosenberg said: “Westminster represents an exciting market for us and we’re excited to bring our freshly-made noodles and stir-fry to the county seat of Carroll County!"

The next planned location is in Columbia, followed by Timonium and Annapolis.

