High Costs force Cocina Luchadoras to close Broadway restaurant in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — A small locally owned Mexican restaurant on S. Broadway is shutting its doors.

Cocina Luchadoras announced its closure on social media, citing rising costs.

“It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that I announce the closing of our Upper Fells location of Cocina Luchadoras. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional decision, and after 8 beautiful years, I am sad to say goodbye to a location that has given so much to the Upper Fells community," wrote owner Rosalyn Vera. "Regrettably, I could not manage the rising costs of operating the restaurant."

A few days after deciding to close, Vera posted an update stating the restaurant would soon operate out of Saunter Corner Bar in Upper Fells Point.

"We’re excited to begin a new chapter! Starting Monday, January 6," Vera wrote. "We’re so grateful to Saunter Corner Bar for helping us keep the Luchadoras spirit alive."

Vera said the new hours would be Monday through Friday, 11am to 3pm.

Saunter opened in September 2024 on E. Lombard Street.

They've been working to transform the bar into an arts space with plans to relaunch as Meander Art Baron February 1.