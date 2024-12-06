Harford County announces dates for winter restaurant week

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — After spending lots of money on holiday presents, you might be pinching pennies in January.

The people at Visit Harford don't want to let that stop you from going out to eat.

Harford County Restaurant Week is taking place from January 17 to 26, and eateries are offering deals on meals to get you to come out.

It's not just restaurants but also creameries and sweet treat shops.

This delicious celebration promotes and celebrates Harford County’s food and dining industry in what has statistically been shown as slower months for this industry, statewide.

More than 130 places to eat are participating.