Hampden restaurant boasts one of New York Times' Best Dishes of 2025

BALTIMORE — The New York Times named a dish at The Duchess in Hampden among "The Best Restaurant Dishes We Ate Across the U.S. in 2025."

Executive Chef and co-owner Kiko Fejarang's shrimp and corn patties were praised as "feathery light" with "a beautiful balance of textures and flavors."

Fejarang, who we interviewed when the restaurant opened, describes her menu as "a little mix between Chamorro, Filipino, and Hawaiian." Chamorro cuisine from Guam is central to her culinary identity and sparked her interest in cooking. She learned family recipes that she now brings to The Duchess.

The restaurant, co-owned by Fejarang and Tony Foreman, took over the former Cafe Hon space and opened in December 2024. The New York Times called it "one of the more unusual restaurants I've visited," noting its "neighborhood pub" vibes.

The Duchess describes itself as "a neighborhood pub with a global spirit."

