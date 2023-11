ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Häagen-Dazs is hosting a grand opening at its latest Maryland location, in Westfield Annapolis Mall.

The national ice-cream company opened in the food court last month.

This Saturday, Nov. 18, from noon to 5 p.m., the shop will offer free mini cups or cones for the first 500 guests, scratch-off cards to win free ice cream for a year, and more giveaways.

Häagen-Dazs has two other stores in the Baltimore area - Harbor East and Arundel Mills.