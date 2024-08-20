Guatemalan chicken restaurant giving out free food to celebrate Columbia Mall grand opening

COLUMBIA, Md. — More delicious food options are coming to the Mall in Columbia.

On August 21 Pollo Campero will host its grand opening.

To celebrate the Guatemalan-born chicken restaurant is giving away a ton of prizes including a chance at free food for a year.

Pollo Campero touts their secret fried and grilled chicken recipes that have been passed down for generations.

They're also known for popular Hispanic dishes like empanadas, sweet plantains, and yuca fries.

Starting off in 1971 as a family owned business in Central America, Pollo Campero has grown into a franchise chain that's expanded to 20 states in the U.S.

With the addition of the Columbia restaurant, there are now eight locations throughout Maryland including in Frederick and multiple spots in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.