Grab'n'go meal company opening in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A chain that offers grab'n'go meal plans and supplements is opening its first Maryland location, in Bel Air.

Lean Kitchen Company is setting up shop in the Bel Air Town Center shopping center, on Baltimore Pike at Route 24.

Customers can choose from meals and place an order of a minimum $50. The meals are then delivered or available for pick-up. The actual meals vary by location, but are all "chef prepared," "packed with protein," and have "no artificial preservatives."

The Bel Air location says they will also have 1st Phorm, Titan and other popular protein powders/supplements.

It'll offer food like white fish tacos, Cajun medley, turtle protein cake, honey sriracha bowl, and meatball mac'n'cheese.

The store said on social media it would open at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 and start accepting online orders at 10 a.m. Oct. 8.

Lean Kitchen Company has 36 stores nationwide, according to its website.