Glory Days Grill closes Towson location

TOWSON, Md. — Glory Days Grill, a sports bar and restaurant, has shuttered its longtime location on Towson's Joppa Road.

The restaurant closed Sunday, June 23, after 22 years in business, according to a sign on the door.

The restaurant said in a message:

After 22 years of serving the community of Towson with passion and dedication, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors. The decision to close was not made lightly, circumstances evolve... We extend our warmest appreciation to our dedicated team members and our valued patrons. Thank you for being a part of Glory Days Grill, it was an honor to serve you.

Glory Days has six other Maryland locations, in Linthicum, Glen Burnie, Frederick, Ellicott City, Eldersburg, and Edgewater.