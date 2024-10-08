Geresbeck's family bringing "Butcher & Bay" to Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Md. — The family behind Geresbeck's Food Market is opening a new concept, this time in Kingsville.

They're launching "Butcher & Bay" butchery/seafood shop at the former Reds Market on Belair Road, near the Harford County line.

Geresbeck's said via social media: "Our newest endeavor, Butcher & Bay is set to OPEN November 1st in Kingsville! Butcher & Bay will focus on providing our community with only the best LOCAL meats & seafood as well as our famous scratch bakery & deli. This small concept butcher shop will carry LOCAL @rosedabeef AND 21 day aged @certifiedangusbeef PLUS a prime in-store 35 day aged beef."

Reds Market shut down after half a century in Kingsville, and was replaced by Greene's Family Butcher Shop, but that closed this summer.

Geresbeck's has supermarkets in Middle River, Pasadena and Glen Burnie.