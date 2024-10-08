Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Geresbeck's family bringing "Butcher & Bay" to Kingsville

Plans for Butcher & Bay by Geresbeck's
Baltimore County Councilman David Marks
Plans for Butcher &amp; Bay by Geresbeck's<br/>
Plans for Butcher & Bay by Geresbeck's
Plans for Butcher & Bay by Geresbeck's
Plans for Butcher & Bay by Geresbeck's
Posted

KINGSVILLE, Md. — The family behind Geresbeck's Food Market is opening a new concept, this time in Kingsville.

They're launching "Butcher & Bay" butchery/seafood shop at the former Reds Market on Belair Road, near the Harford County line.

Geresbeck's said via social media: "Our newest endeavor, Butcher & Bay is set to OPEN November 1st in Kingsville! Butcher & Bay will focus on providing our community with only the best LOCAL meats & seafood as well as our famous scratch bakery & deli. This small concept butcher shop will carry LOCAL @rosedabeef AND 21 day aged @certifiedangusbeef PLUS a prime in-store 35 day aged beef."

Reds Market shut down after half a century in Kingsville, and was replaced by Greene's Family Butcher Shop, but that closed this summer.

Geresbeck's has supermarkets in Middle River, Pasadena and Glen Burnie.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices