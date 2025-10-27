Geno’s Steaks bringing the taste of Philly to Baltimore for the first time

BALTIMORE — This ain't Philly, here in Baltimore we do crab cakes, but that doesn't mean most of us would turn down a delicious cheesesteak!

Many travel far and wide to the City of Brotherly Love just for a bite of their famous cuisine.

Lucky for us Charm City folks, driving up I-95 to do so will no longer be necessary.

That's because the legendary Geno’s Steaks is coming to Maryland for the very first time.

The new restaurant is expected to open in early 2026 at Power Plant Live!