French-Asian inspired artisan bakery opening at Hunt Valley Towne Centre this winter

TOUS les JOURS
Green Tea Cloud Cake from TOUS les JOURS
HUNT VALLEY, Md. — A welcome addition to Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

The French-Asian inspired artisan bakery, TOUS les JOURS, is opening a 1,667-square-foot cafe there this winter.

It will be located on the lower level between The Good Feet Store and Quickway.

The franchise features Korean cakes, pastries, specialty-brewed iced and hot coffees, along with a variety of breads and sandwiches

TOUS les JOURS appears to already have nine other Maryland bakeries, the closest being off York Road in Towson.

Since launching in 2004, they've grown to about 100 locations in several states across the East and West Coast.

