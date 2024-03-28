Former Towson restauranteur takes over Essex pub

ESSEX, Md. — A popular Essex sports bar is reopening soon, with a new owner.

Woody's Pub Grub, on Margaret Avenue just off of Eastern Boulevard, has been taken over by the man behind the former Crabby Greek restaurant in downtown Towson.

The Crabby Greek shut down in the wake of COVID. Vasilios Kanaras told WMAR's Jamie Costello in 2022 that the pandemic "killed us."

He then ran the New Southern Kitchen in Cockeysville, and, more recently, planned to reopen The Crabby Greek in Glen Burnie.

But, he said, Anne Arundel County's permit process took too long and he decided to take over Woody's in Essex instead.

Woody's has been closed since last summer.

Kanaras said he's keeping Woody's the same, but adding a Greek section to the menu - including the crabcakes from The Crabby Greek.

He hopes to open sometime in April. Kanaras said he's gotten "positive feedback from customers" so far, and is happy to be in Essex.

He said: