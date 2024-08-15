Former Matthew's owner to open new pizzeria in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Md. — The longtime owner of Eastern Avenue's popular Matthew's Pizzeria will soon open a pizza restaurant in Harford County.

Chris Maler said he expects to open "Matthew's L3 Pizzeria" this November, in the Bel Air North Village shopping center at 1517 Rock Spring Road.

The new restaurant won't be affiliated with the original Matthew's, where Maler worked for 25 years.

He left four years ago. The new pizzeria is named "Matthew's L3" after his children - Luca, Lola and Lena.

The signs were installed last week by Abingdon's Harco Sign Co.

The restaurant will be "very similar" to the Highlandtown institution, he said, featuring a simple pizza sauce, and a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with TV's and 20 tables, as well as a 30-foot bar.

Maler said he's been getting "tons" of feedback about the new restaurant.

He was interested in Harford County because he wanted plentiful parking and likes the county's general atmosphere.

Matthew's on Eastern Avenue dates to 1943 and is Baltimore City's oldest pizzeria. It's gotten recognition from the New York Times and multiple other media, including being featured on the Travel Channel.