Food hall for West Baltimore moves forward

BALTIMORE — A new food hall is one step closer to opening - this time, in West Baltimore.

The Mill on North is set to be part of the new Walbrook Mill apartment/retail complex that's been built up on North Avenue right by Coppin State University.

Meldon Dickens, of Coppin Heights Community Development Corporation, was at the city's liquor board hearing this week to ask for a beer, wine and liquor license for a bar called Cocktails at the Mill.

He noted that the food hall would have seven vendors, who are already locked into leasing there.

It will be a market similar to the popular R. House in Remington, or the longtime Belvedere Square Market in Govans, he said.

The vendors will include Cupsey Cakesy, Dream Street Cuisine, Dancing Potatoes, 3 Chefs, D and B Deli, Next Phaze, and the Cocktails at the Mill bar.

Dickens told the liquor board:

All of the vendors have a connection to Baltimore City and are excited about kind of being in this part of the neighborhood, where there's a reinvestment and trying to rebuild what Baltimore once historically had.

The food hall is a $3.2 million project, and the Walbrook Mill apartment building was a $20 million project, he said.

Dickens said they "have put a lot of investment in this particular place."

There haven't been any sit-down restaurants in that area "in quite some time," so the bar would be more for social events, entertainment and perhaps some small musical events, not a club-type setting.

The CDC is working on an agreement with Coppin State University on the venue, and are also considering providing security for the evening.

The liquor board did say they wouldn't be able to approve the liquor license until they officially got verification of the $1 million capital investment into the project.