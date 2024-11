BALTIMORE — Five Guys is returning to the Inner Harbor, but at a new location.

The burger chain will open at Lockwood Place, the shopping center at 600 East Pratt Street, that includes Fogo de Chão and Burlington.

David S. Brown Enterprises announced today that the company just signed a lease.

Five Guys was previously located at Harborplace, but closed there several years ago.

The restaurant also has Baltimore locations in Canton, and on the city line on York Road in north Baltimore.