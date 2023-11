TOWSON, Md. — Corner Bakery Cafe, which shut down in the Goucher Commons shopping center off of Goucher Boulevard, is being replaced by a Five Guys burger restaurant.

Five Guys posted on its website that it will open in the freestanding restaurant building in March.

Corner Bakery Cafe was in Towson since 2012.

Five Guys has two other locations in Towson, both on York Road.

Quickway Japanese Hibachi is also open next to Noodles & Company, after Peepers Eye Care closed.