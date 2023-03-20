Five and Dime Ale House closes on The Avenue in Hampden

BALTIMORE — A prominent bar-and-restaurant has closed abruptly on The Avenue in Hampden.

Five and Dime Ale House announced it's shutting its doors after almost seven years in business at the corner of 36th Street and Elm Avenue.

Owner Donald Kelly said the restaurant will be sold off this week to another landlord who owns several other restaurants already on The Avenue. He cannot say what the landlord will do with the space.

Five and Dime was owned by a restaurant group that also runs area restaurants including Oliver Brewing Co., in northeast Baltimore, and Pratt Street Ale House downtown.

He says the reason the restaurant is closing because they could not bounce back from being closed during the pandemic.

