Fed Hill Banditos location set to expand, 101 Baltimore closes down

BALTIMORE — For all the taco and tequila fans, Banditos is getting a little more spacious!

White Oak Hospitality announced that the Banditos in Federal Hill is expanding again, but this time in a different way.

“In order to give the downtown neighborhood what they want, we need more space to accommodate the needs and bring them experiences we're known for. This resulted in the decision to close 101 Baltimore to quickly convert the space into the Banditos brand. This move aligns with our overall expansion strategy which started in early 2022,” said Sean White, Founder and CEO of Baltimore-based White Oak Hospitality.

The Fed Hill location is currently 3,000 square feet and will expand to 5,000 square feet. The restaurant will have one new entrance, a larger front patio, and a new dog-friendly covered outdoor back patio.

With the expansion in play, bar and restaurant 101 Baltimore is closed down. The closing became official on February 13 and construction has already begun.

“The changes will occur in phases to eliminate as much disruption as possible, and the current Banditos space will remain open to continue to serve and provide a great place for our guests to eat, drink, and have a great time as we inch closer into warmer weather. We expect to have every part of the construction including the new outdoor patio completed by late Spring,” said Sean White, Founder and CEO of Baltimore-based White Oak Hospitality.

Banditos also has a locations in White Marsh and Towson with a location coming soon in Columbia.

