Earn free pastries for a year at the Maryland RoosTart bake-off

BALTIMORE — There's the Great British Bake Off and the Great American Baking Show.

Now Iron Rooster will hold a baking competition of its own.

It's called 'The Maryland RoosTart Bake Off.'

The restaurant wants competitors to submit their flavors of the pastry, which are similar to Pop-Tarts.

The top three finalists will compete in a live baking competition on July 21.

The grand prize winner gets their flavor on the restaurant's menu for a month.

They also get free RoosTarts for a year.

Here are the rules:

The restaurant wants a catchy name for your creation, a description of your flavor, and exact measurements on how to make it.

You also have to be available on July 21st for the in-person competition at their Canton location.

Iron Rooster is accepting entries until July 16.

Click here to enter.

