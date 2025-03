TOWSON, Md. — A drive-thru Dunkin' is proposed for the Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

It's planned for the Loch Ridge Shopping Center, at the intersection of Loch Raven and Joan Avenue, according to the site plan.

The developer wants to build a "Dunkin' Carry-out and Drive-Thru Lane," with an entrance from Joan Avenue.

Baltimore County is set toreview the request on March 18.

There is another Dunkin' down the street, on Joppa Road near Pleasant Plains.