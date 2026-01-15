Don't Know Tavern in Federal Hill to close in February

The owner of Don't Know Tavern in Federal Hill announced in a Facebook post that they are closing after 14 years in the neighborhood.

John Leonard said the closure is due to ongoing building issues beyond their control, and that despite attempts to purchase the property, they were notified the lease would not be renewed.

WMAR has contacted the property owners and is awaiting a response.

Leonard says in the post announcing the tavern's closure, "This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write. Serving this community has been the honor of my life, and we will forever be grateful for the love and support you’ve shown us."

He goes on to say, "We truly hope this isn’t the end of Don’t Know. If the right space and situation present themselves, we would jump at the chance to keep this going."

As of now, the post states the bar will close in February, but does not specify the last day.