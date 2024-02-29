Watch Now
Dat Jerk Caribbean Chargrill to open Columbia location

Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 10:30:53-05

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Prince George's County-based restaurant offering "authentic Caribbean dishes" is opening its fourth location, this time in Columbia.

Dat Jerk Caribbean Chargrill will soon set up shop at The Mall in Columbia.

The restaurant was founded in 2016 by Richard and Angela Fray, and currently has locations in Lansdowne, Glenarden and Waldorf.

It serves up "a variety of traditional favorites, such as jerk chicken, jerk pork, and oxtail," as well as vegetarian options.

Customers can choose a bowl, roti (Caribbean wrap-style sandwich), or salad, then select a protein, one of six signature sauces, and two sides. There's also a variety of shrimp, sold by the pound. and hot patties.

The Columbia location is expected to open sometime in March.

