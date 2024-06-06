Daily Grind coffee shop to open location at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — Daily Grind, a Fells Point mainstay, will be among the new retailers in the Baltimore Peninsula development.

The development team announced today that they've signed four new tenants, including Daily Grind.

The others are Inspire Nail Bar, an M&T Bank branch, and a dog care provider.

Daily Grind first opened in Fells Point in 1991. It prides itself on being "a funky coffeehouse," on Thames Street, and has stayed true to its 1990s vibes.

The coffee shop has eight other locations, including Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins University, Saint Joseph Hospital, Greenspring Station and University of Maryland BioPark.

Daily Grind's David Key said in a press release: