D.C.-area Chinese restaurant chain coming to Towson area

TOWSON, Md — A Chinese street-food chain from the D.C. suburbs is opening a location in the Towson area.

Yu Noodles now has a sign up at the former Zoe's Kitchen spot, at 6300 York Road.

It got recognition from D.C. media, making the Washington Post's list of "top 10 casual restaurants" and Washingtonian magazine's top 100 inexpensive restaurants.

The restaurant has a variety of staple Chinese soups and noodle dishes, and highlights its "authentic Chongqing noodles, traditionally a hot, spicy, and flavorful noodle dish."

It has six locations in Montgomery County and northern Virginia.

The Washingtonian wrote in 2018 that the Yibin noodles were "destination-worthy" and praised the condiments.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
