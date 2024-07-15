D.C.-area cafe chain to open Annapolis location

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A popular Washington, D.C.-area bakery/cafe chain is opening its first location in the greater Baltimore region, at Annapolis Town Center.

Tatte, a bakery and cafe with more than 40 locations in D.C. and the Boston areas, is planning to open at the shopping center in 2024, announced Annapolis Town Center.

It's replacing the shuttered Brio Tuscan Grille, near Solomons Island Road and Somerville Road.

Tatte began in the Boston area and serves "a seasonal menu with Israeli, Mediterranean, and European influences." The restaurant's name is a Hebrew nickname for "grandmother" and rhymes with "latte."

The Annapolis restaurant will offer "fresh salads, hearty sandwiches, savory shakshuka, and seasonal offerings, alongside a curated selection of craft coffee, tea, and sodas."

Restaurant CEO Shawn Utke said in a statement: