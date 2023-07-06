County Executive Olszewski engages with owners of new bakery in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — A new business received a visit from the head of Baltimore County.

On Thursday, County Executive Johnny Olszewski visited Dulce Panaderia y Cafe.

It's a new bakery and cafe off Eastern Avenue in Essex.

The county executive spoke with the owners and presented them with an executive citation marking the visit.

"These visits keep us grounded and let us hear directly from business owners about what's working well and ways that we can improve our relationship with them in the county. And to really just sort of get that on the ground experience of what residents and business owners are feeling and dealing with every day," Olszewski said.

The bakery is open 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day of the week and make things like tres leches cakes, iced coffee, churros and flan.