Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

County Executive Olszewski engages with owners of new bakery in Essex

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski spoke with the owners of Dulce Panaderia y Cafe and presented them with an executive citation marking the visit. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/localeats/county-executive-olszewski-engages-with-owners-of-new-bakery-in-essex
dulce panaderia y cafe.jpg
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 17:29:16-04

ESSEX, Md. — A new business received a visit from the head of Baltimore County.

On Thursday, County Executive Johnny Olszewski visited Dulce Panaderia y Cafe.

It's a new bakery and cafe off Eastern Avenue in Essex.

The county executive spoke with the owners and presented them with an executive citation marking the visit.

"These visits keep us grounded and let us hear directly from business owners about what's working well and ways that we can improve our relationship with them in the county. And to really just sort of get that on the ground experience of what residents and business owners are feeling and dealing with every day," Olszewski said.

The bakery is open 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day of the week and make things like tres leches cakes, iced coffee, churros and flan.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices