Could there be a pizza boom in Baltimore? It may depend on what Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks!

BALTIMORE — Could we see a pizza boom in Baltimore?

That's what a couple local pizza shops are hoping for.

Infamous pizza critic Dave Portnoy recently came to town in search of the best pie.

On December 13 the Barstool Sports founder made stops at Pizza John's in Essex and Angeli's Pizzeria in Little Italy.

Soon after word got around, pictures of Portnoy touring the area surfaced online.

Portnoy runs a website and app calledOne Bite. It tracks and rates every pizza place Portnoy visits.

Each review is also videotaped and shared on Portnoy's social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, leading millions of his followers to visit whichever pizza joint deemed worthy.

Now we await the all important verdict!