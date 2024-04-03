Clavel in Baltimore nominated for outstanding bar in 2024 James Beard Awards

BALTIMORE — Chefs from Maryland and the overall DMV area are dominating the nominations in the mid-Atlantic category of the James Beard Foundation's 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The nominations for the annual award were announced today, and winners will be celebrated June 10 in Chicago.

Five nominees for Best Chef are chosen in each region of the country.

For the mid-Atlantic, the nominees include Tony Conte, of Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana in Montgomery County; Harley Peet, of Bas Rouge, in Easton, Talbot County; Kevin Tien, of Moon Rabbit in Washingtron, D.C.; and Matt Kern, of One Coastal, just across the state line in Fenwick Island, Del.

Only one of the mid-Atlantic chef nominees was from outside this area, and that was a restaurant in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Clavel Mezcaleria - one of Baltimore's most acclaimed restaurants - was nominated for Outstanding Bar.

The restaurant said on Instagram:

With this, we are humbled by our 3rd Beard Foundation nomination for ‘Outstanding Bar.’ We hope to represent the magnificent city of Baltimore at the finals!

Bas Rouge in Easton wrote: "This is a true testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team and culinary leader, Chef Peet. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way and dined with us at Bas Rouge!"