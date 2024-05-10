Watch Now
Church's Texas Chicken to open restaurant in Parkville

Pita Pan building
Posted at 11:49 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 11:49:21-04

PARKVILLE, Md. — A major national chicken restaurant chain is planning to open its first Maryland store in Parkville.

Church's Texas Chicken will move into the building formerly occupied by Pita Pan, on Harford Road just north of Taylor Avenue.

Pita Pan, a Greek restaurant, closed recently after more than a decade on Harford Road.

The Atlanta-based Church's Texas Chicken (formerly known as Church's Chicken) has 784 restaurants nationwide and more than 1,500 total.

Church's has not yet announced any opening dates or other details about the Parkville restaurant.

Church's offers a variety of fried chicken, including a chicken sandwich, and some distinctive sides like fried okra. The closest location to Baltimore is one in northeast Washington, D.C.

