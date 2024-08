BEL AIR, Md. — Chipotle celebrated the last day of July by opening a brand new restaurant in Bel Air.

The new location is at 2699 Tobin Crossing.

Hiring is underway to fill jobs there.

Chipotle says each restaurant employs about 30 people.

The chain has two other restaurants nearby in Fallston and on Bel Air South Parkway

To apply for a position, click here.