Chef Bobby D restaurant set to open in Towson this weekend

TOWSON, Md. — Get a taste of Jamaica and Italy without flying over an ocean.

Tuscany meets Montego Bay in Towson this weekend.

Chef Bobby D's is opening where Uncle Wiggly's used to be.

The new restaurant specializes in Jamaican and Italian fusion dishes with meals like 'rasta pasta', crab cakes, and stuffed shrimp.

But Chef Bobby D says one of his most popular dishes is an American classic.

"The ribs and wing combo, very very popular. The wings aren't fried, I smoke them and after I smoke them I char them on the grill and then we have 7 sauces to choose from. Our most popular, jerk barbaque," Chef Bobbby D said.

The restaurant opens on April 15th.

Chef Bobby D also has a location on Falls Road and West 41st Street in Hampden.