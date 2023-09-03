Checkerspot Brewing Co. opens new location in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore brewery's new taproom is open for business.

On Friday, Checkerspot Brewing Company opened up their new spot over on Ridgely Street.

The bigger location is about three blocks away from M&T Bank Stadium, a feature the brewery's owners plan to use to their advantage with pregame tailgating.

Those owners add that there's a little something for everyone.

​"It's basically a place to come hang out and enjoy some amazing craft beer that we make right in the backyard. So, we've got all our tanks in the back; brew the beer. And yeah, we got a really wide range of styles. So sort of something for everybody. And as you can see, it's just sort of a casual hangout," Checkerspot co-owner Judy Neff said.

Checkspot opened in 2018, down the street from Baltimore's Top Golf.

The new spot gives them more space for customers and more space to make more beer.

They're also holding a grand opening party to celebrate the move on September 16.

