Checkers drive-in proposed for Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — A Checkers drive-thru restaurant has been planned for an undeveloped corner in Windsor Mill.

It's proposed for the corner of Dogwood and Rolling roads.

The plan was reviewed today by Baltimore County's Development Review Committee, since the developer had requested a zoning exemption to build the restaurant.

Some residents expressed concern about the project, and were told they could file an appeal with the county's Board of Appeals.

The developer is not required to have a formal community input meeting in order to do the project, because of the nature and site of the Checkers development.

Checkers has drive-thru and a walk-up window, no indoor seating. The company also has restaurants nearby, at Route 40 and Ingleside, and at Liberty Road and Old Court.

