Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Canton Restaurant closing in Annapolis; Cracker Barrel moves forward

Stainless steel utensils
Pixabay
Stainless steel utensils<br/>
Stainless steel utensils
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 20:13:48-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A longtime Annapolis restaurant has announced it's closing at the end of the month.

The Canton Restaurant, on Ridgely Avenue off of Rowe Boulevard, will shut its doors after about 60 years in business.

The restaurant posted on its website:



"Canton Restaurant would like to thank our customers and regret to inform you that the restaurant will close its doors permanently on June 30th 2023."

The family-run business was Annapolis' first Chinese restaurant, according to its website.

Meanwhile, many in the area were excited to hear Cracker Barrel is officially moving forward with a restaurant across from Westfield Annapolis mall.

Cracker Barrel is expected to open in late 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices