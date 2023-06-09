Canton Restaurant closing in Annapolis; Cracker Barrel moves forward

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A longtime Annapolis restaurant has announced it's closing at the end of the month.

The Canton Restaurant, on Ridgely Avenue off of Rowe Boulevard, will shut its doors after about 60 years in business.

The restaurant posted on its website:





"Canton Restaurant would like to thank our customers and regret to inform you that the restaurant will close its doors permanently on June 30th 2023."

The family-run business was Annapolis' first Chinese restaurant, according to its website.

Meanwhile, many in the area were excited to hear Cracker Barrel is officially moving forward with a restaurant across from Westfield Annapolis mall.

Cracker Barrel is expected to open in late 2024.