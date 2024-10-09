Canadian burrito chain opening store in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain out of Canada is opening two locations soon in Maryland, including one in White Marsh.

Barrio Burrito Bar will open at White Marsh Plaza (anchored by Giant Food), across from White Marsh Mall off of Honeygo Boulevard.

The restaurant will be in the site of a former cleaners, between Jersey Mike's and Naz's Halal Food. It's expected to open in the next four to six months.

Barrio Burrito Bar rendering



Barrio Burrito Bar offers "delicious fresh made Mexican food using high quality ingredients... daily prepared meats, hand cut vegetables, home-made salsas and exclusive sauces."

Compared to other similar chains, Barrio Burrito says it has "many more choices... including more protein options; more toppings; more sauces; and because we have fryers, we have more items on our menu."

Items include bang-bang shrimp, crunchy chicken and "extreme fries."

The chain started out as barBURRITO in Toronto in 2005. It came to the U.S. in 2020, under the name BurritoBar, and opened in Michigan, Delaware and Hawaii.

Now, the U.S. brand is becoming Barrio Burrito Bar.

A company representative said in a statement:

Recently, we rebranded BURRITOBAR to Barrio Burrito Bar to create a new brand name that is easy to remember and pronounce, helping customers recall and recognize the brand effortlessly... Our expansion in the US market has been remarkable, with over 860 contractually committed units throughout the Nation.

Another Barrio Burrito Bar location is also set to open in Silver Spring, Montgomery County.