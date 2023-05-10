"Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles” brings fried chicken and champagne to Fells Point

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant specializing in fried chicken and champagne is coming to Fells Point.

Aptly named, Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles is scheduled to open later this month on Ann Street, where the Wharf Rat once sat.

Founder and chef Jesse Sandlin says the menu will feature classic southern style foods.

“We are excited to introduce our twist on Southern cuisine to the neighborhood, with fried chicken being the backbone of our menu," said Sandlin, who is also part owner of Sally O's and The Dive.

Bunny's will offer a mix of booths and tables on two levels, anchored by a 20 seat horseshoe bar and open kitchen design.