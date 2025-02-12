BALTIMORE — Buffalo Wild Wings is making its debut in Baltimore City.

On Wednesday the restaurant chain announced the opening of a GO location at 843 East Fort Avenue.

B-Dubs introduced its GO concept in 2020, allowing guests the option to either dine-in, order takeout, or delivery, on a smaller scale.

“This opening marks an exciting moment both for the Buffalo Wild Wings brand and our local team as we celebrate Baltimore City’s first GO location,” said franchisee Neil Patel, who also owns the Nottingham location. "Our team is eager to share our passion for great food and can't wait to welcome in the Baltimore community!"