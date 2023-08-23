Brunch restaurant chain to open first Maryland location

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A restaurant chain offering breakfast, brunch and lunch is getting ready to open its first Maryland location.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is coming to Elkridge, Howard County, with a grand opening on Monday, Aug. 28. It will be in the Howard Square development off of Washington Boulevard and Route 175.

The cafe is celebrating its opening with a complimentary breakfast or lunch (with prior reservations) two days earlier, on Aug. 26, in exchange for a donation to the American Diabetes Association.

The cafe offers "Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service," featuring signature cocktails and staples like the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros and Southern Chicken Sandwich - as well as seasonal specials, like new pumpkin spice brunch dishes.

The Elkridge location will be managed by husband-and-wife team Karl and Toni Young. It will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another Broken Egg Cafe has more than 90 locations in 16 states.

