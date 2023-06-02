Bramble Baking Co. in Hamilton to close on July 16

BATLIMORE — A popular bakery in Northeast Baltimore is closing its doors for good next month.

In a letter on its website, the owner of Bramble Baking Co. announced the closure. The location on Harford Road has been open since 2021.

Owner, Allie Smith, says, "I haven't written or spoken publicly about this because it's emotional, it’s messy, and it might seem contradictory. Bakeries are sweet places, and in pop culture, their owners do not tend to succumb to bone-crushing ennui."

She goes on to talk about how she has, "simply run out of steam and chronic health issues abound."

Before coming to the difficult decision to close, in January, she did look at a worker owned co-op model for Bramble. They worked with the Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy.

After talking with them they decided now is "not the right time for anyone else to sign onto the risks and debts."

The letter also details some of the bakeries financial troubles including being capped out on higher wages, not being able to afford family leave and not being able to offer health insurance.

The bakery was founded in 2017 as a pop-up project, and has since grown into its own storefront focused on hyper-seasonal, inventive cakes, pies, pastries, and cookies.