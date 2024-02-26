Black-Owned Restaurant Tour kicks off just in time for CIAA week

BALTIMORE — Tomorrow is the tip-off of the nation's oldest historically black athletic conference right here in Baltimore, and the festivities are already underway for the CIAA, including Baltimore’s Black-Owned Restaurant Tour.

Each night, one or more of the dozens of participating restaurants will host a special menu and/or event.

"Post-COVID, you know, I think the restaurant community overall struggled. But with CIAA, what this Black-Owned Restaurant Tour is able to do is really infuse a new energy in the amount of people coming into those spaces who may not have seen them,"said Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Stokes continued. "People who can order online and continue to engage with them. People who can patronize their businesses while they're here and tell a friend. So, for them, it's not only about the money that they receive today but also the expanded investment they get beyond it."

The restaurant tourruns through next Sunday, March 3.