Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Baltoz bringing fine-crafted goodness to York Road

ShitakeGoatCheeseDanish.png
WMAR
Baltoz Baker is now open at 6709 York Rd<br/><br/>
ShitakeGoatCheeseDanish.png
SicillianPizza.png
SourdoughBread.png
VladBaltoz.png
KouignAmannPastry.png
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:24:11-05

Owned and operated by two fine artists who graduated from MICA, Baltoz is serving fine-crafted pastries to the Anneslie community.

After an extended construction period to build out the space into a clean fully functioning kitchen, they are slowly rolling out items representing Vlad's take on classic French pastries.

On the day we visited owner Vlad and his team were preparing Sicilian-style pepperoni pizzas, chocolate babkas, and kouign-amann pastry.

They will be offering both sweet and savory treats which we saw represented in beautiful blueberry cream cheese and shitake and goat cheese danish.

The hours are limited, right now, so visiting is a chance for you to give feedback to this small business on what they are offerings and watch this small business as it evolves and hopefully grows.

Starting February 16th they are opening for lunches at 11am on a limited menu.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices