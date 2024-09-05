Baltimore's Oliver Brewing Co. plans move to Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — Longtime brewery Oliver Brewing Company will leave its northeast Baltimore property for a site in Anne Arundel County's Millersville, where it plans to expand its offerings.

Oliver Brewing started out in the basement of Pratt Street Ale House in 1993, before moving to its current location, off of Sinclair Lane, in 2013.

"We're bursting at the seams [on Shannon Drive]," said Justin Dvorkin, co-owner of 206 Restaurant Group, which also runs Pratt Street Ale House and several other bars/restaurants.

The new location is at 8370 Jumpers Hole Road and will feature plenty of parking, an outdoor beer garden, and food alongside beer. The company responded on Facebook to people's questions:

Our new location's tap room and beer garden will be open 7 days a week! Dogs will absolutely be allowed in the outdoor beer garden!! We will have a kitchen and food service at the new location, so unfortunately they will not be allowed indoors.

Dvorkin noted that the brewery isn't leaving Baltimore until May.

He said they've been searching for years to buy a property, having rented this whole time. (Their 10-year lease is running out at the Shannon Drive facility.)

Dvorkin also countered online claims or implications that they have something against Baltimore City.

"That's not the message we're putting out there, and Pratt Street [Ale House] is never leaving there... We've been in Baltimore since our inception [in 1993]," he said, adding about Pratt Street: "We love it. We love downtown."

The larger company, 206 Restaurant Group, already has plenty of connections to Anne Arundel County. The company includes Anne Arundel-based restaurants like Donnelly's Dockside, Park Tavern, and JB's.

Meanwhile, Dvorkin is urging customers to keep coming out to their Shannon Drive site, as it's not closing for many months.